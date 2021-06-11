Farmers take to the streets in Raphoe

Farmers have taken to the streets of Raphoe today, to demonstrate over EU CAP reform proposals and the Government's climate action plan.

Rallies were held in 30 towns across the country.

The Irish Farmers' Association says the future of commercial farming is under threat, which would have a massive impact on rural Ireland.

While they claim the Government's Climate Action Bill could shut down commercial farming and lead to extra regulation being imposed on them.

Tom Boyd, Donegal IFA PRO was speaking earlier from Raphoe as farmers began their demonstration: