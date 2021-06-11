Donegal unchanged as Cork make two changes

Holders Cork have made two changes in personnel ahead of Saturday's Lidl National League Division 1 semi-final against Donegal at Tuam Stadium.

Roisin Phelan and Libby Coppinger come into manager Ephie Fitzgerald’s starting line-up, with Méabh Cahalane and Katie Quirke the players who started against Waterford last weekend dropping out this time.

Donegal are unchanged as they aim to build on the impressive nature of their performance against Galway last time out.

Cork: M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; O Finn, C O’Sullivan, E Spillane; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, L Coppinger.

Donegal: A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

