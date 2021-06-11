Donegal GAA leads the way in sustainability

Donegal has put itself forward to lead the charge within the GAA on sustainability. According to CLG Dhún na nGall chairperson Mick McGrath “we are uniquely positioned within the community to make a real difference when it comes to sustainability which is the most important issue of our time, so we felt that we had to do something”.

This is a long-term commitment by the county, and it includes a number of initiatives across the areas of environmental, social and economic sustainability. These will involve leveraging the club infrastructure that exists throughout the county and harnessing the goodwill of the communities that they represent to make a difference.

At the centre of this programme is the creation of a sustainable Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy that will provide a focal point for the roll out of the broader sustainability plan.

To make this happen, the Board will be seeking the support of local, national and international businesses who share their commitment to sustainability, inclusion and to the wellbeing of our community. “We are actively engaging with potential partners to be part of this journey to a more sustainable future driven by Donegal GAA and almost 22,000 members across ladies, men’s and children’s football and hurling”.

To find out more about how you can get involved and support this initiative, please contact Noreen Doherty at administrator.donegal@gaa.ie