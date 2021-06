An Inishowen Councillor has expressed concern at the high number of refusals when council houses are offered to people on the waiting list.

Members were told this week that between 35% and 40% of offers are turned down, a slight increase on recent years.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says while there may be genuine reasons for some refusals such as accessibility or educational needs, but people should consider the situation very carefully before turning an offer down: