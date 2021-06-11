CLG Baile na nGallóglach launch Development Draw

CLG Baile na nGallóglach (Milford GAA Club) have launched a Development Draw to help fund the purchase and development of land adjacent to our current grounds.

These plans include an indoor hall and all weather training pitch which will ensure that our young players of today will have the best facilities in years to come. See video for further details:

Tickets for the draw cost €100 or €10 per week for 10 weeks. There will be 10 weekly draws with €2,400 to be won each week totaling €26,000 euro

The first draw will take place on August 8th.

To purchase tickets click on https://milfordgaadraw.ie/