Barrett scores in Ireland defeat to Iceland

The Republic of Ireland were beaten 3-2 away to Iceland in an international friendly this evening.

Heather Payne and Amber Barrett scored the second half goals for Vera Pauw's side.

The Irish were 3-0 down at half-time.

Aoife Colvill made her senior ROI debut starting up top.

The 20 year old Australian striker's mother Siobhan Barrett comes from Letterkenny and she is also a second cousin of Amber Barrett who replaced her in the second half to score.

Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant were also in the squad but didn't feature from the bench.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday, June 15, where Ireland will be keen to get off to a better start and build on the positives of their second-half display.