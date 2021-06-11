A month on, HSE cyber attack continues to significantly impact LUH

The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group has warned that a month on from the cyber attack on the HSE, patient services continue to feel the impact in hospitals, including Letterkenny University Hospital.

Tony Canavan, says since IT systems were shut down by the cyber attack, there has been a significant impact on patient care across the hospital group, resulting in the widespread cancellation of outpatient appointments, elective procedures and endoscopy appointments.

Emergency Departments in particular are continuing to face significant delays while outpatient appointments and elective activity also remain limited.

Mr Canavan says despite some progress being made, difficulties are still being encountered: