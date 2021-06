319 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

Nationally, the 14 day incidence rate is 112.8 per 100,00 people, Donegal's rate is 172.7, second only to Limerick, which currently stands at 456.6.

The Donegal figure represents 275 cases in the two weeks up to midnight on Wednesday.

North of the border, there are 121 new cases of Covid-19 - the highest daily total in over seven weeks.

One additional death has also been reported.