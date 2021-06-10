We need to improve on results – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps resume their Premier Division campaign on Friday night at Shamrock Rovers with a thousand fans allowed into the Tallaght Stadium as part of the Governments trail in bringing back the fans.

Harps will look to upset the defending champions who lost twice in the closing weeks before the mid season break, a result which would be classed as a major shock should Harps pull it off.

The break has given the injured party around Finn Park the chance to rest up and Manager Ollie Horgan hopes to have more players available for the second half of the season.

Harps are sixth in the standings and Horgan acknowledges they have improved on the pitch but says they need to get improvement on the result front.

Highland's Chris Ashmore caught up with the Harps Manager this week where they talked staying in the division, the season break, bridging the gap to the bigger teams and transfers next month.