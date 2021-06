Cases of Covid-19 will drop significantly once over-30s are vaccinated, according to a former head of the HSE.

30 to 39 year olds are expected to be able to register for a jab next week.

The HSE says the online portal will open 'shortly' for this age-group, as people in their 40s continue to be offered appointments.

Tony O'Brien says it's vital people in their 30s are vaccinated soon: