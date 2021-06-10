The Score – 10/06/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to the league semi finals this weekend for the men and women sides from the north west with county managers Declan Bonner, Fergal Logan, Rory Gallagher and Maxi Curran.

The League of Ireland Premier Division resumes on Friday after the mid-season break, we get the thoughts of Ollie Horgan ahead of their trip to Shamrock Rovers and Ciaran Harkin on Derry hosting Bohemians.

Plus Eamonn McLaughlin takes a look at the weekend's Cricket action with the start of the North West Senior League 40-over competitions...