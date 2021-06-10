Rory Gallagher confident that Derry can gain promotion

Derry are just one game away from getting promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football Leagues.

A win on Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon over Limerick would secure their move out of Division 3 and take a place in the league final.

The Oakleakf County who are bidding to return to Division 2 for the first time since 2017, have blazed a hot trail to the semi-finals, winning all three games by a combined total of 35 points.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher is confident his side can gain promotion this weekend…