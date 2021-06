The Donegal senior ladies will look to take their fine league form into this weekend's semi final with Cork at the Tuam Stadium.

Cork will be tipped as favourites but Donegal go into the game off the back of fine wins over Galway, Mayo and Westmeath.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran says there is confidence in the side after the victory at Galway last week but also knows this weekend's task is another different level...