A South Donegal Deputy is calling for members of his own party to resign for their involvement in a polling controversy.

Fianna Fáil last night admitted party activists posed as market researchers to carry out polling, prior to 2007.

Sinn Féin and Fine Gael have both admitted to a similar practice - but say it has also ended.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry says his own party needs to take immediate action against its members: