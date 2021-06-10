HSE cyber attack continues to impact community health services in Donegal

The Cyber Attack continues to impact community health services in Donegal.

The HSE continues to work with the National Cyber Security Centre, and national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify the issue.

Most community health services such as disability, mental health, primary care and older people's services are operating as normal and people are advised to attend their appointment with some delays expected due to the recent cyber attack.

Audiology Services are now operating while ophthalmic appointments in Donegal and Donegal are proceeding as normal.

Community Diagnostic services in Donegal are now operational, however work is ongoing to clear a backlog.

Letterkenny Sexual Health Clinic is up and running.

Donegal Psychology online group sessions remain cancelled until further notice.

Covid testing and vaccination is continuing as usual.