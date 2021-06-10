Getting the three points and having the fans back – Ciaron Harkin

Ruaidhri Higgins has warmly welcomed the news that at least some fans will be in attendance as his side prepares to welcome Bohemians to the Brandywell on Friday night (KO 7.45).

Both teams went into the break on a decent run of form with City losing just once since Higgins took the reins.

Derry however are still without a home this season.

On the team front, Danny Lupano is injured and won't play any part while Darren Cole is suspended.

Ciaran Harkin told Kevin McLaughlin its going to be exciting to have fans back at the Brandywell...