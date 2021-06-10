Gardai warn of dangers of cannabis-infused edibles

Gardai in Donegal are warning about the circulation of cannabis-infused edibles.

There is said to be an increasing number of children being admitted to hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to these "edibles" with children unknowingly consuming them, thinking they are confectionary.

Gardai are urging people to be mindful of the drugs and to report any concerns to Gardaí immediately.

People are advised that it is an offence to cultivate, import, export, produce, supply and possess cannabis except in accordance with a Ministerial Licence.

Any product infused with THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/1984, and their possession is illegal.

An Garda Síochána encourage persons who become unwell as a consequence of consuming drugs to seek medical assistance by dialling 999 or 112.

People who consume these products, not realising they contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), are subject to drug testing if required by law and would test positive for consumption of a drug.