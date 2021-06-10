Fergal Logan expecting to be up against a serious outfit in Kerry

Killarney will host Tyrone and Kerry on Saturday in the opening division 1 semi-final of the Allianz Football League.

In their first season in charge, the new joint management team of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher has secured their top flight status with the hope of another possible game before championship.

Ahead of their long trip south, the Tyrone camp has an almost full deck available for the semi final.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Fergal Logan was happy with his sides return in the group stage after an opening defeat to Donegal…