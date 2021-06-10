€12.5m announced for Dunree Military Fort and Museum

€12.5m in funding has been announced for the development of Dunree Military Fort and Museum.

The funding under Failte Ireland's Platform for Growth Programme 2021 will have a transformative impact on the site with amendments and improvements to many aspects of the site including new walkways, pathways and additional car parking.

25% of the funding has been sanctioned by Donegal County Council.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConlogue says the investment will see Fort Dunree become a must-visit location and protect the historical significance of the area: