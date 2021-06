The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal remains the second highest in the country at 177.1 cases per 100,000 people.

282 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county over the past two weeks up to June 7th.

According to the figures from an interim 14 day report on Covid-19 cases by the HSPC, the 5 day moving average of cases in Donegal is 23.