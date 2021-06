Donegal County Council is being asked to put in a funding application for a Village Renewal Project in Newtowncunningham.

At this week's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Paul Canning said because of a number of projects, including social housing and a new Primary Care Centre, it hasn't been possible to carry out resurfacing and other improvement works in the village.

Now, he says, with those projects nearing completion, it's time for an improvement scheme to be agreed: