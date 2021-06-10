Community pharmacies to start vaccinating Over 50s

The Taoiseach says one million people should be fully vaccinated against Covid 19 by the end of the day.

So far over 3 million people have been given a dose of a jab.

Micheál Martin says 70 per cent of adults should be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of July.

Meanwhile, the HSE has confirmed that community pharmacists will start administering the Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccine next week.

The single shot jabs will be given to people in the over 50 to complete the vaccination of that age cohort.

That process will get underway from Monday with more than one-thousand community pharmacists set to be involved.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says it's a significant step forward and is urging those over 50 to register for a vaccine if they have not already................