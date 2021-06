There are 398 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Only 23 Covid patients are in intensive care - which is the lowest this year.

A total of 70 patients are in hospital with the virus.

As of Tuesday, the country's 14-day incidence rate was 113 per 100,000 people - with Limerick by far the highest at 442, followed by Donegal at 170.2, representing 217 cases.

North of the border, 109 new cases have been reported, with no further deaths.