Today is the Feast Day of St Colmcille

Today marks the Feast Day of St Colmcille.

2021 also marks the 1500th anniversary of his birth.

Events have been taking place over the past number of days to mark the occasion with special masses being said today in Donegal and Derry.

Two new Colmcille exhibitions have also opened today; ‘Colmcille - Man and Myths’ is at the Tower Museum until September before moving to Donegal County Museum.

This is a joint exhibition between the two Councils which will take people on journey of discovery around the world of Colmcille in Donegal and Derry.

Whilst in Donegal Central Library in Letterkenny, a limited edition of the ‘Faksimile Verlag Luzern’ Book of Kells presented in an decorative case will be on display alongside a limited edition poem by Seamus Heaney ‘Colum Cille the Scrib’.