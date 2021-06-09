Sinn Fein denies members posed as reps of fake polling company

A senior Sinn Féin figure has denied the party deceived people by having members pose as representatives of a fake polling company.

A polling system from the party saw members pretend to be from a fictional company in order to compile voter data.

They used ID badges alleging they were from the independent Irish Market Research Agency, which doesn't exist.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin claims it's something they had to do as at the time the party couldn't afford commercial polling:

South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry wants Gardaí to investigate the matter: