Sick pay rights are to be given to all workers from next year.

Under proposals being brought to Cabinet by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today, employers would have to guarantee a minimum number of paid sick days from 2022.

It's estimated half of workers may not have access to company sick pay at present.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle believes the proposals would be hugely beneficial for those who can't afford to take time off work when sick: