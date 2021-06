The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped below 300 thousand for the first time this year.

284 thousand people received the payment this week, a drop of 24,000 on last week.

In Donegal, the number of people receiving PUP this week is down 7% to 9,954 with 1,096 people in the county closing their claims.

With the reopening of hospitality, 5,300 fewer people in the food and beverage industry claimed the pup this week.