Letterkenny Rovers launch draw as work starts on new pitch

Letterkenny Rovers FC has this week launched their annual draw to coincide with work starting on their new floodlit Astroturf pitch at Leckview Park.

This ambitious new development, which is being constructed by Sean Bonner Plant Hire, is costing in the region of €450,000 and will be located adjacent to their main grass pitch.

When it is completed, this state of the art facility will be used for training and playing of matches and will help cater for the increasing number of players and teams in the club which range from 5 year olds up to senior level. It will also be available to the public for hire.

Back in 2018, the club received a grant of €89,500 from the Sports Capital Programme towards the pitch while the remainder of the costs will be met by the clubs own funds and a bank loan.

Speaking at the launch of the draw, chairman Dessie Kelly said: “This facility is for the future of the club and by taking on this project we are providing for the next generation of players from Letterkenny and beyond.

“The past 15 months have been hard on everyone including many sporting organisations. But we are determined to see this through and with the help of the local community supporting our draw, we are confident of having a facility built that everyone can be proud of.”

Tickets cost €10 or 3 for €20 with over €5000 worth of prizes and are available from any committee member as well as online via Clubforce. The draw will take place on 13th September.