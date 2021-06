A proposal for the installation of the proposed Inishowen Heritage and Play Trail in Carndonagh has gone out to public consultation.

It followed community discussions on how to enhance the Barrack Hill Town Park, with an emphasis on accessibility and quality of play equipment.

The plans are available to view at the Visit Carndonagh Offices.

Peter Doherty is a member of the 'People of Carndonagh' Community Group which coordinated the discussions: