Farmers holding demonstration in Raphoe on Friday over CAP cuts

Farmers are holding a demonstration in Raphoe on Friday as part of a nationwide rally to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

Farmers will be assembling at Raphoe Mart at 10am on Friday before travelling through the town in their tractors in a bid to warn against the dangers in the current CAP proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

Donegal Chairman of the IFA, Brendan McLaughlin told today's Nine til Noon Show that if further cuts are imposed on farmers, the industry simply won't be viable: