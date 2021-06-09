Dublin is the ultimate test- Caolan McGonagle

Donegal will have one more game before the championship opener at Down on Sunday the 27th June - that's this Saturday in the league semi final against Dublin.

If Donegal pull off a result in Cavan against the All Ireland champions there will be no league final due to championship the following weekend, so the title would be shared.

For that to happen Donegal will need everything to go their way without the services of captain Michael Murphy.

Caolan McGonigle has started all three of Donegal's games to date in Division 1 with his next assignment against one of the the top players in the country, all-star midfielder Brian Fenton.

The 6ft 3 Buncrana man agreed with Tom Comack that meeting Dublin is the ultimate challenge...