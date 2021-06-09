Derry PSNI investigate Lincoln Court pipe bomb

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report received this afternoon of a suspicious object in the Lincoln Court area of the city last night.

Inspector Timothy McCullough said police received a report that a loud bang was heard, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday night, and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb discovered.

Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene this afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device.

He said this was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.