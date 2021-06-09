Cllr believes Milford should be made Municipal District in its own right

A Milford Area Councillor believes Milford should be separated from Letterkenny and made into a Municipal District in its own right.

At present, Milford and Letterkenny are separate Electoral Areas, with three councillors elected in the Milford area and seven in Letterkenny, which goes out as far as Manorcunningham.

The ten councillors then sit together in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

However, Cllr Liam Blaney says that hasn't worked, and the Milford area should be expanded and given autonomy:

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who argued that the next Boundary Commission should abolish the two Electoral Areas, and make the present Municipal District one Electoral Area.

He argues at the moment, decisions are being made in areas by councillors that residents haven't an opportunity of voting for, and he doesn't believe that's democratic: