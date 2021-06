On this week's podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Martina Rafferty, General Manager of the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe, about the reopening of the four-star hotel which has been closed since January.

Martina heads up a team of 60 at the hotel which has 49 bedrooms. Plans are at an advanced stage to add 15 new and bigger bedrooms to the popular hotel formerly known as Óstan na Rossan.

Listen back here: