Bundoran RNLI assist in rescue of paddleboarders

Two paddleboarders have been rescued after being blown out to sea off Mermaid's Cove in Sligo.

Malin Head Coast Guard was alerted just after 6pm yesterday evening with the Bundoran RNLI subsequently launched at 6.11pm, arriving at Mermaid's Cove, a short time later.

The Rescue 118 helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

On arrival two lifeboat crew assisted the two paddleboarders back to the shore where they were then assessed by the on board casualty carer.

Bundoran RNLI Press Officer is Shane Smyth: