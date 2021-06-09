Buncrana’s master plan takes next step

A master plan for the redevelopment of Buncrana's pier and shorefront has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Donegal County Council has agreed that the project which would include the refurbishment of the town's pier area and the relocation of the RNLI base from Ned's Point to Buncrana pier, would was worthy of being put forward for funding.

An application for funding will now be submitted ahead of the July deadline.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey hopes Ned's Point can be included in the master plan in a future phase: