The lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year has been recorded today.

NPHET has reported 259 new cases this evening - the lowest since December 12th.

Limerick has by far the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

It had a rate of 449 per 100,000 people in the two weeks to Monday.

Donegal was the next worst, at 177, followed by 139 in Dublin.

North of the border, another 105 people have tested positive for Covid-19, with no additional Covid related deaths.