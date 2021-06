The tactics used by Gardaí in Dublin and Cork over the weekend was a "necessary response", according to a representative body.

Shields and baton charges were used to deal with violence that erupted after large groups of young people gathered.

A total of 55 arrests were made, the majority of those in the capital, while a number of Gardaí were injured and patrol cars were damaged.

Vice President of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O'Connor, believes they reacted appropriately: