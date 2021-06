Oisin Orr steered the Joe Murphy trained Overheer to a second victory in four days.

After Thursday's success at Leopardstown, Orr and Overheer took another win at Gowran Park on Bank Holiday Monday coming home at 6/4.

For trainer Murphy, Overheer's win was part of a first ever career treble on Monday as Galtee Mist won at Listowel and Dark Design took honours at Killarney.