NW Senior Cup First Rd Draw

By
admin
-

The first round draw for the North West Senior Cup was made on Tuesday by The North West Cricket Union.

Coleraine v Bonds Glen
The Nedd v Bready
Strabane v Ardmore
Burndennett v Eglinton
Brigade v Fox Lodge
St Johnston v Donemana
Ballyspallen v Killyclooney
Newbuildings v Glendermott

Ties to be played on Saturday the 17th July.

The draws for the T20 Cup competitions were also made.

Faughan Valley Cup
Eglinton v Donemana
Brigade v Bready

Eric Cooke Cup
Newbuildings v Strabane
Ardmore v Fox Lodge

Sperrin Springs Cup
St Johnston v Glendermott
Killyclooney v Coleraine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR