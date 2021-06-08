NW Senior Cup First Rd Draw

The first round draw for the North West Senior Cup was made on Tuesday by The North West Cricket Union.
Coleraine v Bonds Glen
The Nedd v Bready
Strabane v Ardmore
Burndennett v Eglinton
Brigade v Fox Lodge
St Johnston v Donemana
Ballyspallen v Killyclooney
Newbuildings v Glendermott
Ties to be played on Saturday the 17th July.
The draws for the T20 Cup competitions were also made.
Faughan Valley Cup
Eglinton v Donemana
Brigade v Bready
Eric Cooke Cup
Newbuildings v Strabane
Ardmore v Fox Lodge
Sperrin Springs Cup
St Johnston v Glendermott
Killyclooney v Coleraine