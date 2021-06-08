NW Senior Cup First Rd Draw

The first round draw for the North West Senior Cup was made on Tuesday by The North West Cricket Union.

Coleraine v Bonds Glen

The Nedd v Bready

Strabane v Ardmore

Burndennett v Eglinton

Brigade v Fox Lodge

St Johnston v Donemana

Ballyspallen v Killyclooney

Newbuildings v Glendermott

Ties to be played on Saturday the 17th July.

The draws for the T20 Cup competitions were also made.

Faughan Valley Cup

Eglinton v Donemana

Brigade v Bready

Eric Cooke Cup

Newbuildings v Strabane

Ardmore v Fox Lodge

Sperrin Springs Cup

St Johnston v Glendermott

Killyclooney v Coleraine