The National Broadband Plan has made 'effectively no progress at all', according to Irish Rural Link.

It's after it was revealed that just 4 thousand homes have been connected under the plan so far this year - well short of it's target of 115 thousand for 2021.

That target has now been cut in half for the year, according to the Business Post.

CEO of Irish Rural Link, Seamus Boland says a slowdown was expected due to the pandemic, but not to this scale: