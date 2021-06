More than €50,000 has been raised by Relay for Life Donegal after the event went virtual for a second year in a row.

The virtual event over the weekend replaced the annual 24 hour relay at LYIT.

29 teams across the county took part by walking in their locality and by holding a wide array of fundraising events under restrictions.

Chair of Relay for Life Robert O'Connor says its thanks to the ingenious ideas from everyone involved: