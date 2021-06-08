Local MLA calls for action on notorious accident blackspot outside Strabane

A local MLA has extended sympathy to those injured in crashes outside Strabane over the weekend at a notorious accident blackspot.

The traffic accidents happened at the junction of the Orchard/Bellspark Road at the Glebe outside Strabane

Local MLA Maolíosa McHugh said he has been raising the issue of the junction for many years.

Following years of lobbying, the Department for Infrastructure agreed a scheme to totally redesign the junction including the introduction of staggered crossroads.

Mr McHugh said action is needed before it’s too late: