A criminal damage incident occurred in the Windmill View area of Letterkenny between 11.30pm on Sunday the 6th of June and 9.30am on Monday the 7th of June.

The front window of a house was smashed between those times. The damage is believed to have been caused by a stone.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area to contact Gardaí if they observed any suspicious activity or if they have any information.