Going all out with one eye on Championship – Declan Bonner

Donegal will have two more sessions before they line out against Dublin at Breffni Park on Saturday in the Division 1 League semi final.

If Donegal beat the All Ireland Champions at the Cavan venue they will not play a final, they will instead share the title as Declan Bonner will take his team to hampionship at Down the following weekend.

The likes off Neil McGee, Jamie Brennan and Andrew McLean didn't feature in the draw with Armagh while Michael Murphy will not be risked ahead of championship.

Declan says he will be putting out his strongest team possible...

The Donegal boss added they will be going all out while having one eye on Championship