The Taoiseach says it's important that politicians North and South of the border work together following confirmation of a new First Minister in Stormont.

DUP MLA Paul Givan will take over from Arlene Foster next week.

His party leader Edwin Poots announced the reshuffle of Ministers this afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met both Mr Givan and Mr Poots last week to discuss issues impacting Northern Ireland............