Gardai issue appeal after damage caused to construction site in Stranorlar

Letterkenny Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a couple of incidents of criminal damage that occurred at a large construction site at Millbrae, Stranorlar.

The first incident Damage was caused to a forklift on the site.

The second incident the side and rear windows of a teleporter were smashed with rocks and a fire extinguisher from the building that is under construction was discharged.

Garda Grainne Doherty appealed to parents to speak to their youths/teens about the consequences of being involved in such behaviour and the dangers posed by entering a construction site without permission: