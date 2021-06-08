Derry City and Strabane District Council elect new Mayor

Derry City and Strabane District Council have elected a new Mayor for the incoming 2021-22 year.

The DUP’s Alderman Graham Warke accepted the Mayoral chain from his predecessor the SDLP’s Cllr Brian Tierney at the Council’s Annual meeting last night.

The new Mayor, who will be supported in the role by Cllr Christopher Jackson from Sinn Fein, who takes up the position of Deputy Mayor, said he was deeply honoured to represent the City and District.

He vowed to represent everyone, highlighting that working for communities across the entire Council area, would be his key priority.