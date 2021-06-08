Arranmore RNLI responds to two calls over Bank Holiday Weekend

The Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat responded to two calls in two days over a busy bank holiday weekend.

The Lifeboat was called to assist a rib on Sunday which got into difficulty on rocks off Kincasslagh. When the Lifeboat arrived on scene, the Bunbeg Coastguard Boat had secured the casualty boat and brought it to safety.

On Saturday the Lifeboat was involved in a medical evacuation from the island. The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport.

Arranmore Lifeboat Press Officer Nora Flanagan said they are anticipating a busy summer. She's asked visitors to take extra precautions when around the water: