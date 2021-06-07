Bunbeg Coast Guard delayed due to slipway parking

Bunbeg Coast Guard have reminded anyone who visits Bunbeg harbour to be mindful of where they park.

Yesterday their boat team was delayed by almost 10 minutes when responding to an incident due to bad parking around the slipway.

They say thankfully, the incident was brought to a successful conclusion however, it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or worse.

Local Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says he cant understand why someone would park on a coast guard slipway: